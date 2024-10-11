Derrick Thompson found guilty by federal jury on fentanyl, firearm charges

The Brief Derrick Thompson was found guilty on three federal charges relating to firearm and fentanyl possession. The charges are in connection to a Minneapolis crash which left five young women dead in 2023. A sentencing date will be scheduled at a later date. Thompson is still facing charges in Hennepin County, including criminal vehicular homicide and third-degree murder.



A federal jury found Derrick Thompson guilty on multiple charges of fentanyl and firearm possession in connection with the fatal Minneapolis crash that left five young women dead.

What we know

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday that 29-year-old Thompson was guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The charges stem from a June 16, 2023, incident when five young women in Minneapolis were killed in a crash.

Thompson is accused of fleeing law enforcement at reckless speeds of 95 mph in a 55-mph zone before running a red light and crashing into a car carrying the young women in Minneapolis. The five women did not survive the crash.

Evidence presented at trial

Evidence presented during the trial includes what law enforcement found while searching the vehicle Thompson was believed to be driving at the time of the crash.

At the scene, authorities found a record indicating Thompson was driving a car he rented from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport just 30 minutes before the incident. According to court records, authorities found the following inside the rental car while executing a search warrant:

A loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine

Three baggies containing more than 2,000 "M-BOX 30" fentanyl pills

A baggie with an additional 14 grams of powder fentanyl

A baggie with 13 MDMA pills

A baggie with 35 grams of cocaine

A digital scale

During the investigation, Thompson’s phone was also looked at, which authorities say contained dozens of text messages related to fentanyl deals, according to the DOJ.

What’s next?

Thompson is still facing charges in Hennepin County related to the crash, including multiple counts of criminal vehicular homicide and third-degree murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2024.

Thompson remains in custody, and a sentencing date for the federal charges will be scheduled for a later date.