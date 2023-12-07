Derrick Thompson federally indicted for fentanyl, firearm charges after fatal crash

A man charged in the death of five young women during a high-speed crash in Minneapolis is now facing federal charges for intent to distribute fentanyl and weapon violations.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against 28-year-old Derrick Thompson on Tuesday for one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime in relation to June 16, the night five young women in Minneapolis were killed in a crash.

Thompson is accused of fleeing law enforcement at reckless speeds of 95 mph in a 55 mph zone before running a red light and crashing into a car carrying the young women in Minneapolis. The five women did not survive the crash.

At the scene of the crash, authorities found a record indicating Thompson was driving a car he rented from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport just 30 minutes before the incident. According to court records, authorities found the following inside the rental car while executing a search warrant:

A loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine

Three baggies containing more than 2,000 "M-BOX 30" fentanyl pills

A baggie with an additional 14 grams of powder fentanyl

A baggie with 13 MDMA pills

A baggie with 35 grams of cocaine

A digital scale

"These federal charges underscore the seriousness of Mr. Thompson’s criminal actions. We will continue to take an aggressive stance against individuals who engage in armed fentanyl dealing and present grave danger to our community," said U. S. Attorney Andrew Luger in a statement Thursday.

Thompson currently remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 20. A federal court date has not yet been set.