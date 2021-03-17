Derek Chauvin trial to be broadcast on FOX 9 gavel-to-gavel

article

The trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be broadcast in full on FOX 9 starting March 29, including a quick recap of the day when court adjourns, followed by the FOX 9 News at 5.

The trial is currently in jury selection, which has been streamed live since the beginning on fox9.com/live.

The March 29 trial for the death of George Floyd will take place in Courtroom 1856 of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. The trial is expected to last two to four weeks.

Chauvin is standing trial on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death. Thao, Kueng and Lane will be tried together on August 23.

Chauvin trial daily schedule

During jury selection, until all the preliminary motions are heard by Judge Cahill, court will start at 8 a.m. with a hearing on preliminary motions, before moving on to jury selection at 9 a.m. Opening statements and the remainder of the trial will follow the schedule below:

8 a.m. Legal issues

9:15 a.m. Jury arrives

9:30 a.m. Trial session

10:40 a.m. Break

11 a.m. Trial session

12:30 p.m. Lunch break

1:30 p.m. Trial session

3 p.m. Break

3:20 p.m. Trial session

4:30 p.m. Adjourn for the day, or extended trial session

5 p.m. Adjourn for the day or break for evening session if jury sequestered

6 p.m. Trial session if jury sequestered

7:30 p.m. Adjourn for the day

*All times Central. There is no plan to hold trial on weekends.