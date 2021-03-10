Derek Chauvin Trial: Who are the selected jurors?

Jury selection is underway for the Derek Chauvin murder trial in the death of George Floyd. It is expected to last three weeks. A total of 14 jurors--12 jurors and two alternates--are needed to start trial.

Selected jurors so far:

No. 2 – A white man in his 20s or 30s, told the court he is a chemist who is passionate about his work and considers himself a logical person. Questioning by defense attorney Eric Nelson revealed Juror No. 2 wrote on his questionnaire that he wants to serve as a juror in this case, saying it was his civic duty. Juror No. 2 said he has not seen any of the videos of Floyd’s deadly arrest, only a photo of what happened. But, through media reports, he had formed an opinion that Floyd was "killed on the ground." He said he visited the 38th and Chicago intersection following Floyd’s death.

No. 9 – A young woman originally from northern Minnesota, exclaimed, "Awesome!" when told she had been selected to be on the jury. She described her personality as a "go with the flow" type.

No. 19 - A white man in his 30s. He is an auditor by profession. Prosecutors questioned him about answers he gave in his questionnaire regarding his prior knowledge of George Floyd, including what he had seen or read about reported hard drug use and previous incidents involving law enforcement. The juror put in his questionnaire he has a friend who is a Minneapolis police officer, but told the state prosecutor he has not talked to them about the case or seen him since the pandemic began. He said finding Chauvin guilty or not guilty would not affect their relationship.

No. 20 - A man in his 20s or 30s. He works in sales and knows one of the BCA agents on the witness list. He said he last spoke to the agent - who works in forensics - about a year ago. The man expressed concern jury duty will interfere with his wedding, as he plans to get married in May. He is a father.

Judge Peter Cahill told the selected jurors to go home and not to do any reading or research about the case in the coming weeks. He told them to report back to the courthouse on March 29 at 9 a.m., saying he is confident the trial will begin at that time.

Each prospective juror was assigned a randomized number when they filled out the 14-page questionnaire, which asked them about their knowledge of the case, police connections and attitudes towards the justice system as well as their media habits. Both sides agreed to dismiss 16 of the first 50 prospective jurors for cause on Monday based on their answers to the questionnaire.

