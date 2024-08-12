Derek Chauvin moved to new federal prison after stabbing

article

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, has been moved to a new federal prison after a stabbing last year.

What happened?

Chauvin has been transferred from the federal prison in Tucson, Arizona to a facility in Oklahoma City.

According to a post by Chauvin's mother, the move is temporary, and it's not clear where he may end up permanently.

Chauvin is serving a 21-year sentence in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. The time is being served concurrently with Chauvin's murder conviction in state court.

Background

The move comes months after Chauvin was hospitalized after being stabbed in prison last year.

Another inmate was charged with attempted murder for stabbing Chauvin 22 times in a law library in the Tucson prison using an improvised knife.

Chauvin was hospitalized following the attack but released from the hospital days later.

Floyd's killing

Chauvin was the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for minutes -- even after Floyd passed out -- as officers arrested him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at Cup Foods in Minneapolis.

Chauvin was convicted of three counts including murder in Hennepin County Court for Floyd's death.

Three other officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, were also convicted in both state and federal court related to Floyd's death.