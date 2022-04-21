Deputy helps flip over trailer on side of southern Minnesota highway

A member of the Rice County Sheriff's Office showed off his super strength last week.

In the dashcam video, Rice County Sheriff's Sgt. Nathan Budin can be seen helping someone flip over a trailer on the side of Interstate 35. Afterward, the two celebrate the accomplishment with a big high five.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office said the trailer was blown over due to high winds during last week's severe storms.

"They must have eaten their Wheaties," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

