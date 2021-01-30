Carjacking suspect dies after encounter with deputies in northern Minnesota

A suspect died after a carjacking Friday evening in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 5 p.m. Friday, authorities responded to a report of a carjacking at the Super One Store in Pike Lake. Deputies learned that an armed male had carjacked a vehicle with a woman and her 16-year-old son.

The incident ended in the parking lot of the Saginaw Union Station where the suspect ran off and the victims were able to call for help.

A sheriff's deputy used a K-9 to track the suspect in a wooded area where officials say he used deadly force. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Neither deputies nor the victims were physically injured. The MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) will be handling the investigation.