Minnesota BCA: Suspect died to self-inflicted gunshot during police incident in northern Minnesota

A man who died during a chase in northern Minnesota was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound -- not shots fired by deputies -- the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Saturday, citing a medical examiner's report.

The man died after an incident Friday evening in Saginaw, Minnesota, about 30 minutes west of Duluth. Deputies with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office say they responded to the area for the report of a carjacking just before 6 p.m.

Investigators say the armed suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Scott Jordon of Duluth, took a vehicle with a woman and her 16-year-old son inside near the Super One Store in Pike Lake.

The victims were taken to a parking lot at the Saginaw Union Station near Highways 194 and 2. At that point, deputies say the suspect ran away on foot and the woman and teen were able to call for help. They were not hurt in the incident.

Deputies used a canine to track Jordon to a wooded area northeast of Saginaw Union Station. The search ended with a deputy firing his weapon at the suspect.

Initially, the sheriff's office said the deputy used "deadly force" during the incident. However, the Minnesota BCA says a medical examiner determined the suspect was not hit by gunfire from deputies.

The BCA is continuing to review the incident and will present its findings to the St. Louis County Attorney for review.