Deputies who fired shots during Chanhassen response identified

The Minnesota BCA has identified the deputies who fired shots, injuring a man they said was wielding a knife during a domestic disturbance call in Chanhassen last weekend.

The BCA says Carver County Sheriff's Deputies James Horvath and Benjamin Sinko both fired their service handguns during the incident on Saturday, May 4, injuring 31-year-old Derek West of Bloomington.

Investigators say deputies were called out around 2 p.m. for a domestic disturbance on the 7800 block of Harvest Lane in Chanhassen. When they rolled up, deputies said they were speaking with the 911 caller when West came out of the house, holding a knife and wearing a face covering.

Deputies say they ordered West to drop the knife, but he instead charged at deputies.

Both deputies fired shots, hitting West multiple times. West survived his injuries and is currently at the Hennepin County Medical Center in stable condition.

At the scene, the BCA says their investigators recovered a 10-inch knife. Both deputies were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the shooting.

The BCA has taken over the investigation into the use of force by deputies.