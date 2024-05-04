2 Carver County deputies shoot suspect armed with knife, BCA investigating

article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after two Carver County deputies shot a suspect brandishing a knife during a domestic call Saturday afternoon.

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic incident on the 7800 block of Harvest Lane in Chanhassen, around 2 p.m. While deputies were at the scene interviewing the woman who had called, a man came out of the home and approached with a knife.

Authorities say the deputies told the suspect to drop the knife, but he continued to "quickly advance" on the deputies with the knife. Deputies then shot the suspect, hitting him multiple times.

The suspect was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown, law enforcement said.

The BCA is investigating the officer involved shooting, authorities said. There is no threat to the community.