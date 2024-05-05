Neighbor recounts officer involved shooting in Chanhassen

Neighbors in the 7800 block of Harvest Lane say they heard at least six gun shots fired in an officer involved shooting in Chanhassen on Saturday afternoon after 2 p.m.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says the situation began after they received a 911 call about a domestic incident between a husband and wife. On scene, the wife met with sheriff’s deputies outside. But while she was talking to them, her husband came out of the home with a knife.

"The deputies gave commands for the individual to drop the knife. He did not comply and advanced on the deputies, at which time two deputies did fire their weapons," Carver County Chief Deputy Patrick Barry said on Saturday.

Brandon Longley says his next-door neighbor was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare with gunshot wounds.

"It was a bunch of police officers and there’s a guy laying on the ground. They were cutting his clothes off to render first aid," Longley said. "He was at the very end of the road here, you can actually still see blood on the ground if you look over there."

"I hope he’s okay, that’s the biggest thing… he was screaming that he couldn’t feel his legs," Longley finished. "She said I had to call the cops on him, but she didn’t explain what started the situation."

Barry said one Saturday that the man "is alive" but didn't know his exact condition.

The two deputies who fired their guns are on critical incident leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer involved shooting, authorities said.