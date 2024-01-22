Deputies recover rocket-propelled grenade from Minneapolis home

article

Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies say they discovered a weapon of war during the search of a Minneapolis home.

Deputies announced Monday afternoon they found a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) inside the home while executing a search warrant as part of a fugitive and firearm investigation.

Along with the RPG, investigators uncovered two handguns, including one with an auto sear, and "a quantity of fentanyl powder."

As for the RPG, deputies say the round found with the weapon was inert, meaning not explosive.

Two men were arrested following the search.



