Dept. of Corrections to re-review death at Beltrami County Jail

The head of the Minnesota Department of Corrections will re-review the case of a man who died inside his Beltrami County Jail cell.

This comes after a meeting today between DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell and the mother of Hardel Sherrell. The medical examiner ruled that Sherrell died of pneumonia.

His mother's legal team found he was suffering from a rare disorder that's treatable. A federal lawsuit has been filed claiming Sherrell's rights were violated through negligence and medical malpractice.

Commissioner Schnell described today's meeting as “informative and heartbreaking.”

An attorney for Sherrell's mother called it “positive and productive.”

Last month, the DOC had announced it would re-review jailhouse procedures.

