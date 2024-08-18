Democratic National Convention: Minnesota Lt. Gov. Flanagan named co-chair

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has been named one of four co-chairs for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the party announced Sunday.

Who are the co-chairs?

Flanagan will share the gavel with fellow co-chairs Mitch Landrieu of Louisiana, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas. The co-chairs will help oversee the convention as it begins on Monday.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (FOX 9)

What to expect?

President Joe Biden, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are among the speakers scheduled to take part in the convention as Kamala Harris formally accepts her party's nomination.

Governor Tim Walz is set to speak on Wednesday before Harris closes the convention on Thursday with her address.

Protests on Sunday

Protesters marched in downtown Chicago on Sunday, just one day before the start of the Democratic National Convention.

The pre-convention march began just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. It was put on by Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, a self-described "new coalition of feminist, LGBTQ and pro-Palestinian organizations."

Chants of "Free Palestine" echoed around downtown Chicago while others held signs that advocated for national reproductive rights legislation, LGBTQ+ rights, a ceasefire in Palestine or for the U.S. to divest funds from Israel.