Delta Air Lines route from Minneapolis to Dublin begins

article

The first Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Dublin, Ireland, (DUB) is set to take off on Thursday night.

The announcement made last year states that Delta planned to offer nonstop flights five days a week, but a recent announcement shows flights are now scheduled daily through Oct. 25.

The service is reportedly operated on a Boeing 767-300 aircraft, with the first flight set to depart MSP at 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Delta Air Lines officials say this is the first new transatlantic Delta route from MSP since 2016, when the company added Reykjavik, Iceland, making this the fifth route that Delta offers between Minnesota and Europe. It also brings the total number of Delta international routes from MSP to 24.

"As MSP’s largest global carrier, Delta is proud to offer our customers even more international destinations to explore with the start of our Dublin service this summer," said Jeannine Ashworth, Delta’s vice president of operations at MSP. "We’ve already seen strong interest for our MSP-DUB route and the Delta team here in Minneapolis is ready to welcome our customers onboard, wherever their travels take them."

Aer Lingus recently resumed nonstop flights from MSP to Dublin.