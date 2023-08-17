Aer Lingus non-stop flight from MSP Airport returns in 2024

Aer Lingus will resume non-stop flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Dublin next spring, MSP officials announced Thursday.

The Irish airline paused the MSP-Dublin route during the COVID-19 pandemic and will reopen it in April 2024. Initially, there will be four flights a week, but that will increase daily flights in the fall of 2024.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Aer Lingus back to MSP and to see the return of non-stop service to one of Europe’s most in-demand destinations for both business and leisure travel," Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission said in a release. "Travelers throughout our region have been eagerly awaiting the return of this popular route, which also expands connectivity for passengers on both sides of the Atlantic."

With the return of the non-stop flight to Dublin, MSP is back to its pre-pandemic international destinations level.