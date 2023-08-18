Delta announces MSP-Dublin direct flights

article

After Aer Lingus announced it was resuming nonstop flights to Dublin from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Delta says it as well will offer the route starting in May 2024.

Starting May 9, 2024, Delta will offer non-stop flights from Minneapolis to Dublin five days a week.

"Delta continues to build on its longstanding No. 1 position in Minneapolis with another nonstop option for customers traveling overseas," Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning said in a release. "With nearly 10 trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights flying direct from the Twin Cities, customers have the utmost choice, coupled with our award-winning customer service, when traveling with us."

Currently, Delta says it operates around 330 flights daily from MSP to 120 destinations.