Expand / Collapse search

Delta announces MSP-Dublin direct flights

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9
article

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 16: In this photo DELTA Air Lines logo is seen on a passenger plane, in Washington D.C., United States on February 16, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After Aer Lingus announced it was resuming nonstop flights to Dublin from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Delta says it as well will offer the route starting in May 2024. 

Starting May 9, 2024, Delta will offer non-stop flights from Minneapolis to Dublin five days a week. 

"Delta continues to build on its longstanding No. 1 position in Minneapolis with another nonstop option for customers traveling overseas," Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning said in a release. "With nearly 10 trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights flying direct from the Twin Cities, customers have the utmost choice, coupled with our award-winning customer service, when traveling with us."

Currently, Delta says it operates around 330 flights daily from MSP to 120 destinations. 