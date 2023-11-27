Deer rescued on thin ice by Prior Lake Fire Department

As the weather throughout Minnesota turns to routinely below-freezing temperatures, lakes begin to ice over and both humans and animals alike will test ice thickness before it can safely hold them.

On Monday morning, the latter tried on Pike Lake in Prior Lake, as a deer was spotted trapped in a hole in the ice before it could reach shore.

Around 10 a.m., the Prior Lake Fire Department responded to a call about a struggling buck.

Firefighters initially attempted to drive a special fire vehicle known as ARGO, but due to ice and water conditions, the vehicle wouldn’t help. That’s when they dressed in cold water rescue gear, attached ropes to themselves, and crawled onto the ice as well.

When responders reached the buck, they were able to successfully free it from the hole, and eventually get it back to shore.

After a brief rest on the shoreline, the buck returned to the wild, city officials have confirmed.

Firefighters are reminding people to ensure that ice depth is safe before heading out on any lakes this winter.