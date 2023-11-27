Minnesota weather: Wind chills below zero to start the week

It will be very cold at the start of the week. Monday has wind chills below zero, and it will not warm up much as the day goes on.

It will be partly cloudy Monday, with a high temperature of 22 degrees in the Twin Cities. Temperatures in northern Minnesota are staying in the low teens and southern Minnesota will have temperatures in the low 20s.

Tuesday will not be much warmer with a high temperature of 29 degrees in the metro area. Wednesday will start a warming trend throughout the rest of the week, with an expected high temperature of 41 degrees.