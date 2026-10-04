Minneapolis police search for suspect in deadly Green Line train shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that reportedly occurred on a Green Line train on the University of Minnesota campus late Saturday night.
Deadly shooting on Green Line train
What we know:
Minneapolis police say they responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the report of a shooting on a Green Line train that was traveling from the Stadium Village stop outside Huntington Bank Stadium to the Westgate station in St. Paul.
At the Westgate stop, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to revive the victim but say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Search for suspect
Local perspective:
Police say they are searching for the suspect who exited the train shortly after the shooting.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the shooting is not known. Officers say they are working to determine the circumstances that led to shots being fired.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.