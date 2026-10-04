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Minneapolis police search for suspect in deadly Green Line train shooting

By
FOX 9
Metro Transit
Published October 4, 2026 8:12 AM CDT
Published October 4, 2026 8:12 AM CDT
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Westgate shooting (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting aboard a Green Line train near the city border.
    • Police responded to the report of the shooting on the Green Line as the train was leaving from the Stadium Village stop outside Huntington Bank stadium.
    • Police say the suspected gunman exited the train shortly after the shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that reportedly occurred on a Green Line train on the University of Minnesota campus late Saturday night.

Deadly shooting on Green Line train

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the report of a shooting on a Green Line train that was traveling from the Stadium Village stop outside Huntington Bank Stadium to the Westgate station in St. Paul.

At the Westgate stop, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to revive the victim but say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Search for suspect

Local perspective:

Police say they are searching for the suspect who exited the train shortly after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is not known. Officers say they are working to determine the circumstances that led to shots being fired.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Metro TransitCrime and Public SafetyMinneapolisSt. Paul