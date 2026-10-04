Minneapolis police search for suspect in deadly Green Line train shooting

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The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting aboard a Green Line train near the city border. Police responded to the report of the shooting on the Green Line as the train was leaving from the Stadium Village stop outside Huntington Bank stadium. Police say the suspected gunman exited the train shortly after the shooting.



Minneapolis police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that reportedly occurred on a Green Line train on the University of Minnesota campus late Saturday night.

Deadly shooting on Green Line train

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the report of a shooting on a Green Line train that was traveling from the Stadium Village stop outside Huntington Bank Stadium to the Westgate station in St. Paul.

At the Westgate stop, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to revive the victim but say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Search for suspect

Local perspective:

Police say they are searching for the suspect who exited the train shortly after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is not known. Officers say they are working to determine the circumstances that led to shots being fired.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.