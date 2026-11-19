The Brief In October, Minneapolis police responded to the historic Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis on the report of a burglary in progress, and ultimately arrested seven people. Two men have now been charged with second-degree burglary of a religious building – a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years. Police say that during an investigation they uncovered a backpack full of tools, and learned the group had assembled via TikTok as part of an "urban explorer" endeavor.



Two men face charges following an alleged burglary inside the historic Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis that police believe was the result of "urban explorers" meeting on social media.

Basilica burglary charges

What we know:

Minneapolis police say officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 24, after a security monitoring company called 911 to report a burglary in progress.

Michael Fabricio Rivera Figueroa, 20, of Minneapolis, and Ethan Daniel Vaplon, 18, of Andover, now face charges of second-degree burglary of a religious building – a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Dig deeper:

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Minneapolis police were dispatched to the church, located at 88 17th Street North. Upon arrival, a private security officer was able to remotely open a door for officers to enter.

After a brief search, three adults and four minors were arrested, with the adults being booked into Hennepin County Jail, and four minors were processed by the department's juvenile unit and released.

Scaffolding during renovation efforts at the historic Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

Why you should care:

Charges state that during the course of an investigation, officers obtained surveillance video that shows the group of seven suspects climbing over a metal construction fence with "no trespassing" signs on it. They then moved to scaffolding and placed a ladder to climb up to the scaffolding, eventually reaching the roof of the Basilica.

At that point, a hatch was pried open, and the group climbed into the Basilica, allegedly breaking another door in the process to gain entry to an area that led to the sanctuary. According to police, the group can then be seen on surveillance climbing down scaffolding into the sanctuary area in the interior of the church, when they begin filming and taking pictures.

Officers then entered the Basilica and every member of the group began running away further into the church, where they attempted to hide behind various objects and under construction tarps and equipment, according to charges.

Big picture view:

In a statement to officers, one of the suspects told investigators that he was part of a group chat on TikTok that urban explorers used to communicate and coordinate plans. According to the suspect, the group organized bringing tools to the Basilica, and arrived mostly separately.

When another suspect was caught, police say they had a Colorado Rockies backpack near him that contained a DeWalt Grinder, a pry bar and a selfie stick.

The head of security told police that the group caused $16,411 in damage, according to court records.