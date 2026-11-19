The Brief Thursday brings sunshine and highs in the 50s across central and southern Minnesota. Northern regions stay cloudier and cooler, with temperatures in the 40s. Potentially record-breaking warmth arrives Friday before rain chances return Saturday.



A sunnier and less windy Thursday is ahead for much of Minnesota, though northern areas will see more clouds and cooler temperatures.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Thursday turns brighter and less windy as sunshine returns to central and southern Minnesota. Northern areas will hang onto more cloud cover and cooler temperatures in the 40s.

Highs reach the 50s across central Minnesota, while southern areas could approach 60 degrees. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 56 degrees.

Thursday night turns cooler and calmer under a few passing clouds. Overnight lows fall into the 30s across much of Minnesota, with some areas north of the Twin Cities approaching freezing.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Record-warmth possible:

Friday turns much warmer and windier as temperatures climb into the 60s. The Twin Cities metro could reach 64 degrees, which would break the daily record set in 1925.

Scattered light showers are possible across northern and western Minnesota Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning.

Rain chances Saturday:

Saturday starts mild in the 50s before temperatures gradually fall throughout the day. Scattered showers could linger into the afternoon before another band of rain arrives in the evening.

Sunday turns cooler as highs settle around 40 degrees. More seasonable temperatures in the 30s return next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)