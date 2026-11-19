Maple Grove murder-suicide: Man, woman found dead inside home, 2 children unharmed
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and a woman are dead in what Maple Grove police believe is a murder-suicide.
Two elementary school-aged children were found in the home, and police say they were not physically injured.
Murder-suicide in Maple Grove
What we know:
Police say they responded to a home in the 12200 block of 70th Avenue at about 10:10 a.m. Thursday after a neighbor called 911 to report a shooting.
Responding officers then found a man and a woman, both 40 years old and believed to be related, dead inside the home.
Law enforcement officials say they believe the incident to be a murder-suicide.
Police say there were also two elementary school-aged children inside the home, but they were not physically injured.
Authorities add there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The identities of the deceased, as well as the possible circumstances leading up to the incident, have not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Maple Grove Police Department and images from a FOX 9 news crew at the scene.