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The Brief Maple Grove police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide. Police found a man and a woman, both 40, dead inside the home and believe they are related. Two elementary school-aged children were inside the home but were not harmed.



A man and a woman are dead in what Maple Grove police believe is a murder-suicide.

Two elementary school-aged children were found in the home, and police say they were not physically injured.

Murder-suicide in Maple Grove

What we know:

Police say they responded to a home in the 12200 block of 70th Avenue at about 10:10 a.m. Thursday after a neighbor called 911 to report a shooting.

Responding officers then found a man and a woman, both 40 years old and believed to be related, dead inside the home.

Law enforcement officials say they believe the incident to be a murder-suicide.

Police say there were also two elementary school-aged children inside the home, but they were not physically injured.

Authorities add there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identities of the deceased, as well as the possible circumstances leading up to the incident, have not been shared.