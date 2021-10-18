Police investigating homicide at Hopkins apartment building

Hopkins police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment building Sunday night.

Officers were called to an apartment building on the 300 block of Blake Road North shortly before 8 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot, according to the Hopkins Police Department.

The victim died at the scene.

Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made, but police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.