Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating homicide at Hopkins apartment building

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Hopkins
FOX 9

Man shot to death in Hopkins, homicide investigation underway

Police in Hopkins are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in an apartment building Sunday night.

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hopkins police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment building Sunday night.

Officers were called to an apartment building on the 300 block of Blake Road North shortly before 8 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot, according to the Hopkins Police Department.

The victim died at the scene.

Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made, but police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community. 