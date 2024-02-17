Dead body found in vacant Minneapolis building prompts death investigation: Police

article

Minneapolis police are investigating the death of a man found in a vacant building on Friday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded around 10:20 p.m. to the report of a dead body in a vacant building on the 1500 block of Park Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers went inside the building and found the dead body of a man. Police did not provide further details about the victim but said he sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the man’s death, but homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

The death remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s identity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip here.