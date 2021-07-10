Dead body found after fire at boat landing in Hastings, Minn.

Hastings police are investigating after a dead body was found following a fire at the Jaycee Park boat landing, according to the city of Hastings.

Early Saturday morning, firefighters responded to the boat landing and found a wooden enclosure on fire. As they were putting out the fire, they found a dead body near the structure.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will make an identification and determine the cause of death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and State Fire Marshal are also assisting with the investigation.

Lock and Dam Road and the walking trail were closed, but reopened later in the day.