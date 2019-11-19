Daycare’s license temporarily suspended following infant death in Crow Wing County

A daycare in Crow Wing County had its license temporarily suspended following an infant’s death, according to family members and officials with the Department of Human Services.

Last week, family members say Zander was found unresponsive at his daycare in Crow Wing Township. Authorities say responders rushed him to a hospital in Brainerd, where he was pronounced dead.

Zander will be laid to rest Wednesday, according to relatives.

The case remains under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

For GoFundMe information, click here.