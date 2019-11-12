Infant death under investigation in Crow Wing County

An infant's death is under investigation in Crow Wing County, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home in Crow Wing Township.

Emergency responders attempted to revive the baby, but the infant was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, Minnesota.

The case remains under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.