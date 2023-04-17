Expand / Collapse search
David's Bridal set to close shops in Minnesota as company files for bankruptcy

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Business
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - David's Bridal shops in Minnesota could close as soon as this summer as the company announces it is filing for bankruptcy.

For now, the company says stores will continue operations and orders will continue to be fulfilled as normal.

In a WARN notice, a filing that companies are required to report when they are anticipating layoffs, David's Bridal states it is set to close five shops in Minnesota, including stores in Richfield, Maple Grove, Duluth, Rochester, and Oakdale. Layoffs for store employees could come sometime between June 12 and August 11.

In a statement to FOX 9, a spokesperson said: "David’s Bridal stores in the Minnesota area are open for business, we intend to fulfill orders without disruption or delay, and customers should not expect to see any change in the unparalleled service level they have come to expect from our Dream Makers. We expect dresses will arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted."

In a press release on the bankruptcy, David's Bridal says it was exploring options for a sale prior to the bankruptcy but was unable to finalize the process due to financial constraints. David's Bridal says it will continue "exploring a sale of all or some of its assets" under bankruptcy law.

In its statement, the company blames the "post COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions" for the financial struggles.

"We are grateful to the seven decades of brides and customers who have trusted us with the most special events of their lives, as well as to the dedicated associates and valued partners who make our customers' dreams come true," said CEO James Marcum. "We remain as committed as ever to providing excellent service, delivering for our brides and customers, and being part of magical moments."

Last week, the company announced it could eliminate 9,200 jobs across the country.