Red Wing man indicted on first-degree murder charge for Hastings death

A man accused of strangling his partner with a cord has been indicted on multiple murder charges by a Dakota County grand jury.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Monday that Kyle Steven Williams, 34, of Red Wing, had been indicted on one count each of first-degree murder (domestic abuse), and first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the death of 36-year-old Kelly Jo Marie Kocurek of Hastings on May 23, 2021.

In Sept. 2021, authorities arrested Williams in Arizona in connection to his girlfriend's death in Hastings earlier that year.

According to the charges, Williams told "numerous versions" of the story but maintained Kocurek had strangled herself with the cord. A different witness who knew Kocurek told police Kocurek had a pre-existing injury on her right arm that limited her ability to use her hand to the point she needed help putting on clothes and brushing her teeth.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined Kocurek died of asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and that the injuries did not appear to be self-inflicted. The examiner also noted she suffered numerous traumatic head injuries that he believe came from physical assault.

The charges in the indictment supersede the prior charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 4 in Hastings.