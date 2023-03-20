Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
3
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Red Wing man indicted on first-degree murder charge for Hastings death

Published 
Updated 7:00PM
FOX 9

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of strangling his partner with a cord has been indicted on multiple murder charges by a Dakota County grand jury.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Monday that Kyle Steven Williams, 34, of Red Wing, had been indicted on one count each of first-degree murder (domestic abuse), and first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the death of 36-year-old Kelly Jo Marie Kocurek of Hastings on May 23, 2021.

In Sept. 2021, authorities arrested Williams in Arizona in connection to his girlfriend's death in Hastings earlier that year.

According to the charges, Williams told "numerous versions" of the story but maintained Kocurek had strangled herself with the cord. A different witness who knew Kocurek told police Kocurek had a pre-existing injury on her right arm that limited her ability to use her hand to the point she needed help putting on clothes and brushing her teeth.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined Kocurek died of asphyxia due to ligature strangulation and that the injuries did not appear to be self-inflicted. The examiner also noted she suffered numerous traumatic head injuries that he believe came from physical assault.

The charges in the indictment supersede the prior charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 4 in Hastings.