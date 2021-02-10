Expand / Collapse search

Cub Foods looted, damaged in Minneapolis riots reopens Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Minneapolis
The Cub Foods off Lake Street in Minneapolis that was looted and heavily damaged in the riots following the death of George Floyd last spring reopened to customers Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Cub Foods off Lake Street that was looted and damaged during the rioting in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death last May reopened Wednesday. 

The store at 26th Avenue South and East Lake Street reopened to customers at 6 a.m. Several new features were added in the remodeling. 

Target, Aldi and several other stores in the area were also looted and damaged in the riots, but have since reopened

Another Cub Foods on Broadway Avenue was also heavily damaged in the unrest. That location plans to reopen in April.