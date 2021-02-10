Cub Foods looted, damaged in Minneapolis riots reopens Wednesday

The Cub Foods off Lake Street that was looted and damaged during the rioting in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death last May reopened Wednesday.

The store at 26th Avenue South and East Lake Street reopened to customers at 6 a.m. Several new features were added in the remodeling.

Target, Aldi and several other stores in the area were also looted and damaged in the riots, but have since reopened.

Another Cub Foods on Broadway Avenue was also heavily damaged in the unrest. That location plans to reopen in April.