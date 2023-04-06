Cub Food says stores will stay open during holiday weekend worker's strike

Cub Foods leaders say stores will stay open in Minnesota despite a strike planned for the holiday weekend.

Cub Food workers at 33 corporate-owned stores plan on striking Friday and Saturday over alleged unfair labor practices and working without a contract since March.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 663 announced the strike on Tuesday saying the initiative is focused on getting workers better wages, workplace protections and benefits on the job.

The strike is set to begin at 5:30 a.m. on Friday at Maple Grove Cub Foods. However, 33 store locations are set to be impacted including:

Apple Valley

Blaine North

Blaine South

Blaine West

Bloomington Lyndale

Brooklyn Park North

Brooklyn Park South

Burnsville Heart of the City

Burnsville South

Champlin

Chanhassen

Coon Rapids South

Crystal

Eagan East

Eagan North

Eagan West

Fridley

Lakeville South

Lakeville West

Maple Grove

Minnehaha

Monticello

New Brighton

Northside

Plymouth Vicksburg Lane North

Plymouth Rockford Road

Rosemount

Savage

Shorewood

St. Anthony

St. Louis Park

Uptown

Despite the plan to strike, a Cub Foods spokesperson said they plan on staying open through Easter weekend.

"Cub has completed its contingency planning and is pleased to announce that it will keep all store locations open this holiday weekend, despite UFCW Local 663’s announced plans for a strike. We remain focused on taking care of our customers and making sure they have full access to the groceries and services they count on from us, including access to our pharmacies, throughout the holiday weekend," the statement read.

UFCW Local 663 members represent over 3,000 grocery store workers at UNFI Cub Foods. The union says employees have been working without a contract since March 4.

The next bargaining session is scheduled for April 11.