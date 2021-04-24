Crews respond to fire in northeast Minneapolis, no injuries reported

article

Officials are investigating a fire at a duplex in northeast Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at about 5 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a two-story duplex on the 2900 block of California Street NE.

Crews evacuated the building and were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire. The fire was out by about 6:30 a.m. with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.