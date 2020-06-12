Crews respond to crash involving Waite Park police squad vehicle

Emergency crews responded to a crash Friday night involving a Waite Park police squad car, according to the Waite Park Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., a Waite Park officer was driving northbound in a marked squad car on 10th Avenue South toward 2nd Street South, when he saw a vehicle in front of him run a red light. The officer turned on his emergency lights and went after the vehicle.

As the squad went to cross the westbound lane of traffic at the intersection, the squad collided with an SUV that was heading westbound. The force of the crash caused the SUV to roll onto its roof. The front of the squad car is "extensively damaged."

No one was injured.

The Stearn County Sheriff's Office is investigating.