Crews pull body from Mississippi River on Saturday

An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday morning in the Mississippi River.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office reports that its Water Patrol responded after 8:45 a.m. after a passerby reported seeing what appeared to be a body floating near 26th Avenue N and Pacific Drive in Minneapolis, in a section of the river between the Lowry and Broadway bridges.

Minneapolis police responded first and confirmed a body was in the water and Water Patrol responded to recover the body.

The medical examiner is now working to identify the victim. The death is currently under investigation.