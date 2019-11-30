Crews battle large fire in St. Paul for nearly 12 hours

article

Firefighters have been battling a large fire in St. Paul since about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews are fighting a large fire in a commercial area on the 1600 block of Red Rock Road.

The fire reportedly had 70-foot flames and could be seen for miles. Officials said more than 40 firefighters responded and were on scene for almost 12 hours.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.