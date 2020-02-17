Crashes, spinouts and delays: Minnesota deals with Monday snow

article

Dozens of crashes and spinouts were reported on Minnesota roads Monday night as some winter weather made for slick, snow-covered conditions in the southern half of the state.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, roads in the Twin Cities metro area were partially covered with snow, ice or slush for much of the evening Monday.

Outstate, MnDOT says roads were completely covered with snow, particularly in southern Minnesota.

Anoka County reported a particularly bad crash in the city of Oak Grove around 4:30 p.m. Monday where a 30-year-old Coon Rapids woman was found to be in critical condition.

State Patrol responded to crashes as far north as Forest Lake and Albertville and as far south as I-90 and Albert Lea Monday night.

Brown, Nicollet and Sibley counties all saw the brunt of the snowfall. Each county was under a winter storm warning until 9 p.m. Monday night.

At MSP Airport, dozens of flights were delayed as crews worked to clear runways.

Just after 7 p.m., Metro Transit said 30 percent of its buses were delayed an average of 7 minutes, while its Blue Line and Green Line trains were delayed up to 10 and 15 minutes respectively.