Crash leaves 4 Minnesotans dead in Utah Thursday after semi-truck loses control

The Brief A four-vehicle crash in Utah left five people dead, including four from Minnesota, when a semi-truck lost control and veered into oncoming traffic. The crash also killed a person on an ATV from Helper, Utah, who was riding on the shoulder of the highway when the crash happened. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the crash happened when the semi-truck tried to avoid hitting a silver SUV that "overshot the acceleration lane".



A crash in Utah involving a semi-truck killed five people on Thursday, including four people from Minnesota who were in the same SUV.

What we know

A news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) states the crash happened on U.S. Highway 6 at milepost 235.

A silver SUV was stopped on Spring Glen Road and tried to pull out into the acceleration lane to go east on Highway 6 in Price.

The silver SUV reportedly "overshot the acceleration lane" and went into a lane occupied by a semi-truck that was pulling double trailers, according to the Utah DPS.

When the semi-truck driver tried to avoid the silver SUV, the driver lost control and veered left into westbound traffic.

A Nissan Rogue carrying four people from Minnesota was then struck by the semi-truck and pushed off the roadway into a rock embankment.

The four people from Minnesota inside the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota residents are identified as Sang Her, 56, from Brooklyn Center, Lee Thao, 38, from Brooklyn Center, Bee Moua, 26, from St. Paul and Mai Lor, 25, from St. Paul.

A fifth person, Gustavo Mendoza, 35, from Helper, Utah, was fatally struck by the crashing semi and Nissan while riding a Honda ATV on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the semi-truck and the silver SUV reportedly received minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Photos of the crash aftermath can be viewed below:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows the aftermath of a crash that killed five people. From: Supplied

What we don't know

No criminal charges have been announced.