Crash involving Minnesota state trooper sends 1 to hospital

article

A crash involving a Minnesota state trooper sent one man to the hospital late Monday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Officials say just before midnight, troopers were responding to a rollover crash near I-35W and Hennepin Avenue. The driver and passengers ran away from the crash site, so law enforcement started looking for them in the area.

According to preliminary investigation, a trooper was driving northbound on 11th Avenue South while another driver was headed westbound on South 7th Street. The two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the trooper had lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.