COVID protocols announced for Twin Cities Marathon, including mask policy
(FOX 9) - Participants in the Twin Cities Marathon will be required to wear masks in certain areas when not running, organizers announced Tuesday.
According to a release, participants will be required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces and in select higher-density outdoor settings at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. The marathon runs from Friday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 3 in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The event will also be held with reduced field sizes across its races and with extra space for social distancing.
Masks will be required:
- At the Health & Fitness Expo at Saint Paul RiverCentre on October 1-2
- At other indoor facilities associated with the event, including enclosed tents
- On race transportation vehicles, including buses to the start line
- In outdoor start area corrals where runners gather before their races
- In outdoor finish line walk-off area
Additionally, because most youth participants have not been vaccinated, masks will be required for all participants, volunteers, staff, and other attendees in the registration and race packet pick-up area for the Medtronic TC Family Events, TC 10K, presented by Dermatology Consultants, and TC 5K, presented by Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., on Saturday, October 2.
Runners will not be required to wear masks while they run their races.
Organizers will also be staggering start area arrival times, moving gear check drop-off to the expo from the start area, and transforming formerly tented areas into open-air spaces when appropriate.
Advertisement
For more information on the race and COVID protocols, click here.