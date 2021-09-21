COVID protocols announced for Twin Cities Marathon, including mask policy

Participants in the Twin Cities Marathon will be required to wear masks in certain areas when not running, organizers announced Tuesday.

According to a release, participants will be required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces and in select higher-density outdoor settings at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. The marathon runs from Friday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 3 in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The event will also be held with reduced field sizes across its races and with extra space for social distancing.

Masks will be required:

At the Health & Fitness Expo at Saint Paul RiverCentre on October 1-2

At other indoor facilities associated with the event, including enclosed tents

On race transportation vehicles, including buses to the start line

In outdoor start area corrals where runners gather before their races

In outdoor finish line walk-off area

Additionally, because most youth participants have not been vaccinated, masks will be required for all participants, volunteers, staff, and other attendees in the registration and race packet pick-up area for the Medtronic TC Family Events, TC 10K, presented by Dermatology Consultants, and TC 5K, presented by Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., on Saturday, October 2.



Runners will not be required to wear masks while they run their races.

Organizers will also be staggering start area arrival times, moving gear check drop-off to the expo from the start area, and transforming formerly tented areas into open-air spaces when appropriate.

For more information on the race and COVID protocols, click here.