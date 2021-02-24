COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Mall of America

article

A permanent COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota this week, according to the governor's office.

This will be the fourth community vaccination site in Minnesota. There are already sites open in Minneapolis, Duluth and Rochester.

In the first week, the Mall of America site will serve about 8,190 teachers, school staff and child care workers.

More than one million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota. So far, more than 94,000 doses have been dispensed through the state's community vaccination efforts, with more than 23,000 doses coming from the permanent sites.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will announce in the coming days what the next priority groups will be to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, nearly 42 percent of Minnesotans aged 65 and older have at least received one dose of the vaccine.

Minnesotans can sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, so they can get notifications for when they become eligible for the vaccine and sign up for a vaccine appointment.