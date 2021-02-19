Minnesota surpasses 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in Minnesota, Gov. Walz announced Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,016,210 doses have been administered as of Friday’s official report, according to a news release. A total of 728,081 Minnesotans have received at least the first dose of the two-dose vaccine series and 286,543 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of doses administered is now 29,705.

Walz called it a "milestone day," but said there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure every Minnesotan has access to the vaccine.



"Every time a Minnesotan gets their shot, they are protecting themselves and moving our entire state closer to ending this pandemic," Walz said in a statement. "We still need more vaccine from the federal government and we have a long road ahead, but we can truly see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Minnesota launches online vaccine registry

Minnesota launched an online vaccine registry Thursday for people who have not yet gotten a vaccine—even those who are not currently eligible—to get notified of future opportunities.

Advertisement

Health officials are encouraging all Minnesotans who have not gotten a vaccine to sign up on COVID-19 Vaccine Connector website. The website requires people to fill out a short form with basic information such as contact information, medical history and employment information, after which it will alert them when they are eligible to receive a vaccine and connect them to resources for scheduling a vaccine appointment.

Minnesotans can sign up at mn.gov/vaccineconnector. Minnesotans unable to sign up online can call 833-431-2053 for assistance signing up over the phone. Translation is available by phone in all languages by calling the translation hotline at 833-431-2053.