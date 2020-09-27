COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Percent positive rate more than 27% Sunday

article

More than 27 percent of COVID-19 tests received by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services were positive in the last 24 hours.

In new data released Sunday, the department said 27.6 percent of the 8,023 tests were positive, or 2,217 positive results.

Sunday marked the fourth straight day with more than 2,200 new cases. The 7-day average is now above 2,000 (2,091) for the second straight day.

The state of Wisconsin has seen a 104 percent case increase over the last two weeks, the third largest increase in the nation during that time period.

Also, according to the New York Times Upshot tracker of U.S. metro areas, La Crosse, Wis. continues to be the area with the highest average daily new case rate over the last two weeks. Oshkosh-Neenah, Green Bay and Appleton also cracked the top 10. Platteville and Stevens Point were 14th and 15th respectively.

In the Upshot's analysis of fastest increasing areas are Oshkosh-Neenah (7th), Green Bay (9th), Wasau-Weston (16th) and Racine (17th).

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

