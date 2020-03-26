COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 8 deaths, 707 confirmed cases reported

Eight people have now died from COVID-19 and 707 others have tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin as of Thursday afternoon.

The state has returned 11,583 negative tests as well.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people, closed all public schools and closed all bars and restaurants except for carry-out and delivery, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

There are now eight deaths in Wisconsin linked to the coronavirus, three more than were reported Wednesday. Governor Evers announced the state's first deaths on March 19.

Wisconsin had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Feb. 5, although it did not see a second case until March 9.

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin health officials say they are prioritizing testing for COVID-19 due to a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests.

RELATED: Minnesota Dept. of Health narrowing testing criteria amid national shortage of COVID-19 tests

Advertisement

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified evidence of community spread in Brown, Columbia, Dane, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties. This means there are people there of have tested positive and it is unknown what their exposures have been. The patients were not exposed to a known case and had not traveled to a location where there is community transmission.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY BREAKDOWN

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.