COVID-19 in Minnesota: Mental health resources to help get through this tough time

Dr. Nancy S. Harper, Director of the Otto Bremer Trust Center for Safe and Healthy Children, spoke with FOX 9 about the effect the COVID-19 pandemic is having on mental health.

Here is some more information on how to get through this tough time.

RESOURCES FOR FAMILIES AND CHILDREN

Coronavirus, Traumatic Stress, Mindfulness

“2019 Novel Coronavirus”

American Academy of Pediatrics: guidance for families

https://www.healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/chest-lungs/Pages/2019-Novel-Coronavirus.aspx

“Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others”

Prevent Child Abuse America

http://preventchildabuse.org/coronavirus-resources/

“Coronavirus Sanity Guide”

Ten Percent Happier – meditations, podcasts, blogposts

https://www.tenpercent.com/coronavirussanityguide

“Coping with Stress”

US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC):

https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/suicide/copingwith-stresstips.html

“Helping Children Cope with Emergencies”

US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC):

https://www.cdc.gov/childrenindisasters/helping-children-cope.html

National Child Abuse Hotline 1-800-4-A-Child

Minnesota Department of Human Services

Parent/Caregiver Guide to Helping Families Cope with COVID-19

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network:

https://www.nctsn.org/sites/default/files/resources/fact-sheet/outbreak_factsheet_1.pdf

Just for Kids: A Comic Exploring the New Coronavirus

National Public Radio:

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/02/28/809580453/just-for-kids-a-comic-exploring-the-new-coronavirus

Talking to Teens & Tweens about Coronavirus

The New York Times:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/02/well/family/coronavirus-teenagers-anxiety.html

Tools for Traumatic Experiences (children)

Sesame Street – coping strategies, breathing, activities

https://sesamestreetincommunities.org/topics/traumatic-experiences/

‘Belly Breathe’ with Elmo

Sesame Street

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mZbzDOpylA

Mindfulness Apps for Kids:

• Breathe, Think, Do Sesame (useful for kids ages 2-5)

• Stop, Breathe, and Think Kids (fun and easy way for kids to identify and process their emotions)

• Breathing Bubbles (helps kids practice releasing worries and focus on good feelings)

• Super Stretch Yoga (teaches yoga and breathing techniques to kids)

• Relax Melodies (listen to over 52 different relaxing sounds)

• Mood Monster's Yoga Workshop (pick your mood and do some yoga)

