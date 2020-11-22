COVID-19 in Minnesota: 7,219 new cases, 40 more deaths reported Sunday

Minnesota health officials reported 7,219 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths Sunday as the state begins a four-week pause on bars and restaurants, gyms and sports.

There have been 270,157 COVID-19 cases and 3,241 deaths from the disease in Minnesota since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health data.

The newly reported COVID-19 cases were on a volume of 56,617 completed tests—a positivity rate of 12.7%. The key indicator, the state’s 7-day moving average positivity rate is now about 14%, according to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 Tracking Project. The World Health Organization says a positivity rate above 5% indicates a community may be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases.

Of the 40 newly reported deaths, ages ranged from 55-100 or older. Twenty-two people lived in long-term living facilities.

The Governor said the decision to begin a four-week pause and close some sectors was based on Department of Health data and scientist recommendations.

In a release, Walz said the state is at a "breaking point," as hospital beds fill up and case numbers spike across the state.

"While these actions mean incredible hardship for many, they are the fastest way to recover our economy, keep our kids in school, and get back to the activities we love," Walz said.