COVID-19 in Minnesota: 7 new deaths, more than 1,000 new cases reported Thursday

The state of Minnesota reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,000 new cases Thursday.

According to new data release by the Minnesota Department of Health, 1,047 new positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 78,123 since the pandemic began. 70,175 Minnesotans no longer require isolation from COVID-19.

Approximately 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been reported to the state to date.

1,837 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19. 6,592 have been hospitalized.

Minnesotans in their 20s account for the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with more than 10,000 of positive cases coming in the 20-24-year-old age group.

Monday, Minnesota Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm pointed to personal and private get-togethers as one of the main culprits for the continued spread of the virus.

“There isn’t a different set of rules for personal or private gatherings,” Malcolm said.

According to state infectious disease expert Kris Ehresmann, 13 new outbreaks have been traced back to personal gatherings or parties. She said COVID-19 spread in Minnesota is not coming from grocery stores, gas stations and retailers where mask usage is enforced.