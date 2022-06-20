Expand / Collapse search
Court orders Minneapolis to employ a minimum of 731 police officers

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:13PM
Minneapolis Police Department
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In a filing on Monday, the Minnesota Supreme Court has ordered the City of Minneapolis to maintain a police force of at least 731 sworn police officers.

The order follows a lawsuit filed in 2020 over police staffing for the city and previous rulings from the district court and Court of Appeals.

Under the order, the city must employ at least 731 – or 17 officers per every 10,000 residents – as mandated by the city charter or explain why they can't meet that obligation. Currently, the Minneapolis Police Department has only 621 officers on staff, according to records.

The court further sent the case back to the district court to decide outstanding issues.