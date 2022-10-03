Court of Appeals overturns conviction of man charged in 2019 Bloomington slaying

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has tossed out a murder conviction for one of two defendants in the brutal 2019 slaying of William Albrecht.

A pair of half-brothers were convicted of luring Albrecht to a Bloomington home, beating him to death, and dumping the body across the metro in Woodbury. The appeals court upheld the murder conviction of Preston Sharlow. But it overturned the conviction of Skylar Labarge for aiding and abetting in the killing.

The court ruled Monday that police investigators violated Labarge’s rights during an interrogation by not allowing him to speak to a lawyer.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office tells FOX 9 its office will appeal the conviction reversal to the state supreme court.