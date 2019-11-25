Charges: Suspects 'lured' man to Bloomington house, killed him, dumped body in Woodbury

article

Murder charges have been filed against two men in the death of 29-year-old William Albrecht, who was last seen at a home in Bloomington on Nov. 15.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman charged Skylar Labarge, 26, and Preston Sharlow, 32, with second-degree murder Monday.

The charges alleged Sharlow and Labarge “lured” Albrecht to the house of a 31-year-old woman her had been talking to by using her phone and pretending to be her. Once at the house, Sharlow and Labarge assaulted Albrecht in the garage, repeatedly stomping and kicking him. At one point, they cut his neck with a piece of glass and stepped on his neck.

William Albrecht was reported missing last week. His body was later recovered on Wednesday.

The suspects eventually discarded his body in Woodbury.

Police arrested the two men last Thursday. In an interview with investigators, Sharlow admitted to assaulting Albrecht and agreed to lead police to his body.

Officers recovered Albrecht’s body near the Costco off Weir Drive. His body showed signs of blunt force injuries to the head and face.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

